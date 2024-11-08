Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 6,672 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

