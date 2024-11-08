SR Bancorp (SRBK) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp 2.25% 0.50% 0.10% SR Bancorp Competitors 8.23% 4.96% 0.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SR Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $30.62 million -$10.86 million 92.08 SR Bancorp Competitors $320.90 million $15.48 million 5.97

Risk & Volatility

SR Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp. SR Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

SR Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SR Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SR Bancorp peers beat SR Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

