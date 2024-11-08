Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4,125.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,231,000 after buying an additional 2,226,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,901,000 after buying an additional 1,428,776 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after buying an additional 1,357,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after buying an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Devon Energy stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

