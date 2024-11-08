Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.67 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

