Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 38,449 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 195.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

