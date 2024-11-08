QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,059 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

