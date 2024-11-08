Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,507 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

