Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 65,529 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 363,217 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

