Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after acquiring an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $19,322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,577,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 606,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.