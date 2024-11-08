Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,869 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 211,820 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,610,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

