Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,026 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $868,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 255,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -17.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

