National Pension Service Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

National Pension Service raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2,211,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.