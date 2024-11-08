William Blair Raises Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Simulations Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLP. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SLP opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 0.71. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $625,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,834,565.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $1,905,655. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

