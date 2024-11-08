Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for EMR Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $84.61 and a one year high of $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.47%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $398,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.