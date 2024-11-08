National Bank Financial Expects Higher Earnings for Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Sunday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

