Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $775.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $826.47. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $480.43 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.40.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,809,826.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,809,826.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,759 shares of company stock worth $34,985,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

