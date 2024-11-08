Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

