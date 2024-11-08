Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,335.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $982.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $811.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.56. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $467.62 and a 12 month high of $1,360.06.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

