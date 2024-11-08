XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in XPO were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the second quarter valued at $271,532,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in XPO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after acquiring an additional 912,544 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in XPO by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after acquiring an additional 560,079 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in XPO by 48,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

XPO stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.03. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

