United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 176.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,959,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total value of $1,239,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,743.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total value of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,743.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,422 shares of company stock valued at $29,229,828 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $402.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $405.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

