Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $250,097,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $175,979,000. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 860,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

