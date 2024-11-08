Amalgamated Bank Has $5.83 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in TopBuild by 87.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 27.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $372.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.15 and a 200-day moving average of $399.31. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $262.64 and a one year high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.44.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

