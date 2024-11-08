M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total value of $4,473,005.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,848 shares of company stock valued at $12,287,757. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 4.0 %

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of MTB opened at $207.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $115.93 and a 12 month high of $216.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its 200-day moving average is $163.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.