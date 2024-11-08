Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 324 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 12,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 437.21%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

