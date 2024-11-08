Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXON opened at $468.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.39 and its 200-day moving average is $344.81. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.88 and a fifty-two week high of $471.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.85.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,449,733.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,172 shares of company stock worth $136,270,842. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

