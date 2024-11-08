Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,799 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avantor by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Avantor by 42.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 309,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NYSE AVTR opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

