Amalgamated Bank Sells 664 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 51.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,352,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 136.1% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 404,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

DXCM opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

