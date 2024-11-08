Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 690 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $75,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies
In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
