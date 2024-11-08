Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $2,886,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

