Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ball by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Ball by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Ball Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

