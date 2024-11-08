NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $96.40 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

