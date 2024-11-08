Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -978.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.