Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Baxter International by 974.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

