Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,888,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth $925,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter worth $1,092,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Price Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Read More

