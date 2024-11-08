Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 5,883 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $133.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

