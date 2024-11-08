Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 229 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $386.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.35 and a fifty-two week high of $393.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.80 and a 200-day moving average of $327.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

