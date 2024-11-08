Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,356.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $4,921,476.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,995.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,356.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,043 shares of company stock worth $39,737,342 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.72.

Read Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.