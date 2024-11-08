Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,984,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,180,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,562,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 37,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,172.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,950.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,851.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,363.97 and a 52 week high of $2,275.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $55.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.