Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EQT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,487,000 after acquiring an additional 464,781 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,494,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

