SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $103.89.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

