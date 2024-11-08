Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 71,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 271,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 427,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $285,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,992 shares of company stock valued at $17,619,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

