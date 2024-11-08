Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,944,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 993,295 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,618,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,705 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,061,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 91,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. Benchmark dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

