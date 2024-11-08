Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 57.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 42.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $928,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $22.86 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.