The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stake Lessened by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,809 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 458.6% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

