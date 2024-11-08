Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,012 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $86.55 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.63%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.