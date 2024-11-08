Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,011,765,000 after buying an additional 684,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,849,000 after purchasing an additional 714,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843,193 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.