Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $2,954,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 70,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $119.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.