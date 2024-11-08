Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 83.1% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $1.00 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

