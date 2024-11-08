Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,942 Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 784.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 128,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MAV stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,318 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,833.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,590.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 144,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,243 in the last ninety days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

