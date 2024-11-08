Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 385,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 175,400 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 198,891 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 803,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 296,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -9.99%.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

